Community Briefs Registration available for D118 students
Danville School District 118 will begin its 2022-2023 academic year on Aug. 12. Student registration must be completed by Aug. 1.
To register, go to www.danville118.org/registration.
If you do not have your username or password, email newstudents@danville118.org.
D118 to hold desk sale
Student desks will be available for $1 each on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the district’s warehouse, 131 N. Jackson St., Danville.
Pickup location will be on the south side of the building.
All items will need to be paid for and picked up no later than 2 p.m. on July 16. District 118 will not provide delivery services for purchased items.
DACC summer series continues Monday
Danville Area Community College’s Community Education will continue its summer series on mental health with Jonathan Wade, associate professor of behavioral sciences, presenting.
Monday will continue with a presentation focused on work, life and mental health.
The final presentation on Aug. 31 will be focused on anxiety, worry, concern and depression.
The workshops will each be held in Vermilion Hall room 306 on DACC’s campus. Register online: https://dacccommunityed.coursestorm.com/category/dr-wade-s-mental-health-workshops.
Coffee, social time and snacks will be from 8:45 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with the presentations from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
The workshops are free, but donations will be accepted to help continue offering the workshops.
