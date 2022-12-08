Elmwood meeting tonight
The Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group will have a meeting at 5 p.m. tonight at the Owen Nelson Community Center, 210 Victory St.
Anyone who wants to be a part of the revitalization of the historic neighborhood is welcome to attend.
Open house Friday
Women’s Care Clinic will host an open house on Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the clinic, 1509 N. Bowman Ave., to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the clinic.
Residents are invited to check out the building, meet the staff and enjoy light refreshments.
Foodmobile in town Saturday
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday, and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Donations accepted at lunch
Vermilion Advantage will offer a free lunch to members at its last Business and Networking Luncheon of the year on Dec. 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the David S. Palmer Arena.
Habitat for Humanity of Danville Executive Director Jonathan Gibson will speak at the luncheon about the impact of the Habitat ReStore’s fire, which occurred Nov. 10.
Those attending the luncheon are encouraged to bring donations to help “restore the ReStore.”
Live Nativity Sunday
Muncie Baptist Church, 205 Main St., will host a live Nativity scene from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Inside the church, there will be dinner offered with a free will donation, children’s craft area and a short inspirational video in the sanctuary.
Parking will be located north of the church. Donations and non-perishable food items will be collected at the beginning of the drive-thru.
Commented
