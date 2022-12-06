Coats distributed Wednesday
The Salvation Army will host a designated coat distribution on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 855 E. Fairchild St.
Any Vermilion County resident in need of a winter coat can visit to see if there is a gently used coat available to them.
All coats are given on a first come, first served basis while available. Volunteers will be available to assist.
Movie at Fischer Thursday
This month’s A Novel Idea will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Fischer Theatre. This month’s movie is “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”
Tickets are $5 but you can go for free by visiting the Danville Public Library.
All proceeds are used to fund the growing programming of the Historic Fischer Theatre and the continued restoration of the historic landmark.
No Kiwanis meeting this week
The Danville Noon Kiwanis will skip their weekly meeting this week and instead hold an induction ceremony at the Danville Country Club later that evening.
The next meeting will be Dec. 15 at the VFW, located at 8 Pine St. Our guests will be Jeffrey Thomas and the DHS Madrigals.
Those interested in helping to serve the community and children around the world are welcome to join. Applications will be available at the meeting.
No story time today
“Littles at the Library” preschool story time will not be held this week at Hoopeston Public Library.
HPD phone lines
Hoopeston Police Department can be reached at 217-283-5196, 217-283-5197 or 217-213-5370.
These lines ring at each phone if one of the lines is tied up.
The department has had issues with line 217-283-5196, so it is recommended to call line 217-283-5370 to get in touch with someone at the department.
Book sale at library
Hoopeston Public Library is continuing its book sale on the main level of the library, 110 N. Fourth St., Hoopeston.
The sale is open during regular library hours until everything is gone. The sale is by donation. Books available include adult and young adult fiction and nonfiction.
