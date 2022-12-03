Foodmobile coming up
Eastern Illinois Foodbank (EIF) is distributing food to area families facing food insecurity. The distribution will be held at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Dec. 10, and is open to residents of Vermilion County. Those attending are asked to bring boxes or bags to transport food.
The distribution is part of the Foodbank’s Foodmobile Program, a system of mobile food pantries designed to help bring nutritious food to rural or underserved areas.
Those planning to attend should pre-register at www.EIFclient.com, although doing so does not guarantee a place in line.
Health board to meet on Tuesday
The Vermilion County Board of Health will conduct a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. at the Vermilion County Health Department. Among agenda items will be the acknowledgement of resignation of former county public health administrator Doug Toole that was effective Nov. 16, and acceptance of the resolution on the appointment of an interim director/administrator, pending the posting and selection of a new public health administrator/director.
Winter markets resume today
The first Danville Winter Market will take place today at the First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St., Danville.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Subsequent winter markets will occur in 2023 on Feb. 4, March 4, and April 1. The Summer Farmers Market begins May 13.
Senior citizen dinner next week
Westville Community Unit School District No. 2 announced the annual Senior Citizen Christmas Dinner for Dec. 6 at 11:30 a.m.
The free event will be held in the old gymnasium at Westville High School.
Senior citizens are invited to attend, participate in activities, visit with friends and neighbors and enjoy the holiday meal hosted by the school district staff and students.
Reservations are not required.
