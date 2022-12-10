DANVILLE
Santa at library today
Santa will be at Danville Public Library from 1 to 2 p.m. today in the first floor meeting room to read a story.
All ages are welcome to attend and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies.
The library is open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
Special board meeting Monday
Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the DACC Bremer Conference Center, Room 141.
The meeting is being held to conduct the self-evaluation of the Board of Trustees and the annual evaluation of the College President.
Board meeting Tuesday
The Board of Fire and Police Commissioners will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Mayor’s Conference Room, 17 W. Main St.
According to the meeting agenda, the board will consider amending Section C of the rules regarding eligibility for appointment.
In closed session, the board will discuss selecting four probation police officers, and promoting one fire captain and two lieutenants.
National Wreaths Day
Danville National Cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America location, will host a wreath day ceremony and wreath laying at 11 a.m. on Dec. 17 at the cemetery, 1900 E. Main St.
Many service groups and school groups will be in attendance. Everyone is encouraged to attend.
MUNCIE
Live Nativity Sunday
Muncie Baptist Church, 205 Main St., will host a live Nativity scene from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Inside the church, there will be dinner offered with a free will donation, children’s craft area and a short inspirational video in the sanctuary.
Parking will be located north of the church. Donations and non-perishable food items will be collected at the beginning of the drive-thru.
COVINGTON, Ind.
Cookie walk today
Benson Chapel United Methodist Church will host its annual cookie walk from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST on Saturday at the church, 7114 W. U.S. 136, Covington, Ind.
Participants are encouraged to fill a box with their favorite holiday treats. Cookies, candy and cheese spread will be available.
The cost of each box will be determined by pound.
