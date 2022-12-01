DPD promotion
Danville Police Officer Christopher Comrie was promoted to a sergeant rank on Wednesday.
Comrie was promoted during a ceremony at City Hall.
Elmwood meeting tonight
The Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group will have a meeting at 5 p.m. tonight at the Owen Nelson Community Center, 210 Victory St.
Anyone who wants to be a part of the revitalization of the historic neighborhood is welcome to attend.
LCN alumni to meet
The Lakeview Nurses Alumni will meet at the Lakeview College of Nursing, 903 N. Logan Ave., at noon on Friday for a business meeting and holiday party.
A luncheon will be provided by the college. Instead of a gift exchange, men’s socks and winter items will be collected for a donation to VA Illiana Health Care for veterans.
For more information, call Bev Pippenger at 217-354-4630.
Church to host community event
Mosaic City Church will host a Christmas event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Danville Family YMCA, 1111 N. Vermilion St.
Activities include a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating, face painting, a free professional family photo and more.
The church is asking for hat, glove and scarf set donations.
Photo sessions are limited. Call Pastor LeStan Hoskins at 217-799-4193 to schedule an appointment.
Book sale at library
Hoopeston Public Library is continuing its book sale on the main level of the library, 110 N. Fourth St., Hoopeston.
The sale is open during regular library hours until everything is gone. The sale is by donation. Books available include adult and young adult fiction and nonfiction.
Parade Friday
Covington’s Magical Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday.
The event will conclude with hot chocolate served at the Courthouse Square, food vendors, craft activities for kids, photos/visits with Santa and music provided by Ed Kent.
The Covington Business Association will sponsor the event, which has more than 40 parade entries.
Those interested in participating can call or message Michelle Cope at 217-918-9006 or Amy Thompson at 765-585-5945. Entries will be accepted until noon Eastern on Friday.
