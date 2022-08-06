DANVILLE ‘Taps on Tuesday’ to focus on new plaques
The next “Taps on Tuesday” will be held at the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
The presentation will focus on the new plaques placed by the Gov. Bradford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
One of the plaques highlights local patriots of the Revolution. The other lists the Medal of Honor recipients with ties to Vermilion County.
The program will be presented by Tara Auter, Paula Hurst and Larry Weatherford. Taps will be sounded by Jocelyn Hammond.
Church to celebrate anniversary
Freedom Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastor Norvel Crider and First Lady Monique Crider’s seventh pastoral anniversary.
Celebrations will begin at 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 with Evangelist Jenifer Modest and Kingdom of Light ministries, and again at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14 with Bishop Darrell Reed and Spirit of Love Missionary Baptist out of Detroit, Mich.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate.
VERMILION COUNTY
Session rescheduledThe Vermilion County Finance and Personnel Committee meeting scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8 has been rescheduled to Monday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. on the second floor of the Vermilion County Administration building.
The change is due to union negotiations.
The Vermilion County Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Vermilion County Administration Building.
For questions, contact the County Board office at 217-554-6000.
FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. School board meeting set for Monday
A special meeting has been called for Southeast Fountain School Corporation’s Board of School Trustees. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. EDT on Monday, Aug. 8 in the administration building.
The purpose of the special meeting is to discuss building and trades property.
