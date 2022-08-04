Group to host open house
The Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group will host an open house at the Owen Nelson Community Center, 210 Victory St., Danville on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Speakers, games and a light lunch will be held and opportunities for the public to use the Center will be discussed.
DROC to host cookout
The non-profit organization, Danville Restoring Our Community, will have its sixth annual neighborhood cookout and back-to-school event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Garfield Park in Danville.
There will be music, free backpacks, food and more.
Siddens reunion set for Aug. 14
The 97th Siddens reunion will start at 1 p.m. on Aug. 14 at Bismarck Lions Club Park, located behind Bismarck United Methodist Church at the corner of Chicago and South Streets.
Siddens descendants are invited and welcome to attend.
Church hosts rummage
Benson Chapel Church, 7114 W. U.S. 136, Covington, Ind., will host a rummage sale at the church from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday.
