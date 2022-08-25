Gospel concert on Saturday
Morey Chapel Church of Christ, 19194 E. 1100 N. Road, Danville, will be welcoming Mo and Neva Tindell of the Christian Cavaliers for a gospel concert Saturday.
They are from Columbus, Ind. and sing southern gospel praise. The concert will start at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a carry-in meal following.
Family reunion at Forest Glen
The 86th Wilcoxen family reunion will be held in the Maple Grove Lodge at Forest Glen Preserve, 20301 900 N. Road, Westville, at 12 p.m. on Sept. 4.
Attendees are asked to bring covered dishes and any historical memories to share with all.
School Corporation to meet
The Southeast Fountain School Corporation will meet for a public hearing at 5 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the administration building, 744 E. U.S. 136, Veedersburg, Ind.
The public is encouraged to attend and provide input on teacher salaries.
