Specials planned for program
Vocalist Rebecca Woodrum will join Vince Staub following the sounding of “Taps” at the end of the “Taps on Tuesdays” program, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the front lawn of the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Woodrum will sing words written by Horace Lorenzo Trim along with the second sounding of the bugle call. Larry Weatherford and Greg Green will also present at the program.
Retired teachers to meet
The Vermilion County Retired Teachers Association will have its quarterly meeting and lunch on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at Danville Boat Club, 15750 Boat Club Road, Danville.
This organization is open to all retired educators and support staff. New retirees are welcome to join.
Reservations are required by Monday, August 29. Contact Cheryl Schroeder at 217-474-7117 or cheryls@cooketech.net.
Campfire night at Forest Glen
The Vermilion County Conservation District is hosting a campfire night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Forest Glen Preserve, 20301 900 North Road, Westville.
Registration is $10 per person and can be done at https://bit.ly/CampfireNight2022. All ages are welcome. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Participants will learn the ingredients for a successful fire as well as practical fire lighting techniques. They will be able to cook hot dogs, bratwursts and s’mores.
For questions, call 217-662-2142.
Reunion set for September
OLIN/FLEXEL past employees and retirees will meet for the annual reunion at 12 p.m. EST on Sept. 10 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Community Center, 308 Pearl St., Covington, Ind.
RSVPs are needed as the food will be catered this year.
To RSVP, contact Diana Gray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.