BISMARCK Church to host concert
Echoes of Grace will perform at Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane, Bismarck, at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.
The band is expected to bring rich sounds as they sing a blend of old gospel hymns and current southern gospel music with a mix of piano accompaniment and background music.
CATLIN U of I hosts series on memory
University of Illinois Extension Family Life Educator Chelsey Byers will host a series about memory change and aging, which will include tips and strategies to lessen everyday forgetfulness.
The series begins at 10 a.m. on Sept. 21 and will be at the same time each Wednesday through Oct. 12 at the Catlin Public Library, 101 Mapleleaf Drive, Catlin. The programs will be outdoors if possible, but will be moved indoors if needed.
Participants must register and can do so by visiting go.illinois.edu/BrainHealth2022 or by calling the library at 217-427-2550.
WESTVILLE IDNR to host prairie workshop
Illinois Department of Natural Resources will host a workshop on Illinois prairies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Gannett Education Center, Forest Glen Preserve, {span}20301 E. 900 North Rd., Westville.{/span}
The event is for educators teaching kindergarten through eighth grade classes. Registration is $11 and can be found at www.enticeworkshops.com.
Participants can expect to learn about the plants and animals found in the prairie. Illinois-specific education resources including books and posters will be provided.
For more information, call 217-442-1691.
