Class of ’60 celebrates 80th birthdays
Danville High School Class of 1960 will celebrate 80th birthdays with a party on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. at the Danville Boat Club.
Invitations have been mailed. A request has been made for classmates to bring in photos of prior reunions.
For more information, contact Jan Federspiel at 217-443-4286.
DACC to offer HAZWOPER training
Danville Area Community College’s Corporate Education is providing a 40-hour training and eight-hour annual refresher course for hazardous waste operations and emergency response.
The 40-hour training will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 22 through Aug. 26. Cost is $799 per person.
The eight-hour refresher course will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 4. Cost is $125 per person.
Register online for training at https://danvillecorporatetraining.coursestorm.com/
Contact Kirsten Jurczak at 217-443-8779 or k.jurczak@dacc.edu with questions or to reserve your seat.
Library to host book sale
The St. Joseph Township-Swearingen Memorial Library is holding a book sale through Aug. 25.
All items are for sale by donation. There will be adult fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, science fiction, fantasy, horror, romance, adventure, biographies, crafts and cookbooks, as well as children’s fiction, nonfiction and picture books.
There may also be DVDs, music CDs, audiobooks and large print books.
The sale will run during normal library hours, which are: Mondays 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesdays 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Please call to set up a time to bring in donations for the book sale. No donations will be accepted after Aug. 15. For more information please call 217-469-2159.
