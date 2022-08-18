Pitch Music returns
Tickets start at $15 for the Pitch Music event at the Fischer Theatre on Saturday.
The event begins at 7 p.m. Premiere loge box seating is available by calling the box office at 217-213-6162.
Pitch Music is a music-first, non-profit artist development organization that focuses on giving promising talent access to the tools needed to bring their artistry to life.
Legion to host memorial ride
The eighth annual Sparky Songer Memorial Ride will begin at the Vermilion County War Museum, 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville, on Aug. 27.
Registration begins at 10 a.m. on Aug. 27. $25 per vehicle will include admission to the museum and a meal at American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Pl., Danville.
All proceeds will go to the Vermilion County War Museum.
Recovery group begins next week
GriefShare recovery seminar and support group will at Grace Community, 1629 King St., Tilton, every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Aug. 24 until Nov. 16.
Registration fee is $20, which will include a workbook. There will be no childcare provided.
For more information, call the church office at 217-446-7876. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Church to host concert
Echoes of Grace will perform at Bismarck First Church of Christ, 100 Maiden Lane, Bismarck, at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 28.
The band is expected to bring rich sounds as they sing a blend of old gospel hymns and current southern gospel music with a mix of piano accompaniment and background music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.