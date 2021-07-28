HOOPESTON — Bricks and Ivy Event Center is soon to open to the public for player signings.
The new space will give a better space for player signings with less crowding on event days for the players involved and is just two doors down from Bricks and Ivy's location at the former law offices building.
"The new space will give us room for more fans as well as make the store less crowded on event days so that you can actually shop," said Emily Brown.
She went on to say, "All of our player signings moving forward will be taking place in the new center. You know what this means … even more big names are coming to town!!"
Bricks and Ivy — the Chicago Cubs-themed trading card store in Hoopeston — also hopes to bring card shows and other card-related events to town.
Here is what is coming next month:
August 7, World Series Champion Jim Edmonds will be in the house.
August 8, actor and musician Thomas Ian Nicholas — from the movie "Rookie of the Year" — will be signing for fans and performing live at 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe.
August 21, teammates Aramis Ramirez and Geovany Soto signing autographs and taking pictures with fans.
Tickets are on sale now at https://bricksandivysports.com.
