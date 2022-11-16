DANVILLE — An administrator who's in his 16th year working for Danville School District 118, will take over as principal of Danville High School next school year.
The Danville District 118 School Board unanimously Wednesday night, with board member Shannon Schroeder absent, approved DHS Assistant Principal Jacob "Jake" Bretz as the 2023-2024 principal of DHS. DHS Principal Tracy Cherry is retiring next year at the end of this school year.
School board members welcomed Bretz to the next step, congratulated him, and told him they're looking forward to him doing great things for the students.
Cherry was an assistant principal at DHS when she was one of the people who hired Bretz. She said she's excited the students will continue with someone who shares the same philosophy and ideas as she does for DHS, having that pride and understanding what it truly means to be a Viking. Safety remains a priority, Cherry added.
Bretz told the board thank-you, and he's grateful for the trust district officials have placed in him and the people who have believed in him for years, probably more than he has believed in himself.
"I never dreamed that I would actually be in this position," he added.
He said in listening to a podcast by Oprah Winfrey Wednesday morning on his way to work, she said, "The divine force at work within all of us has a bigger dream for you than you could ever imagine for yourself. Success comes when you surrender to that dream and allow it to lead you to the next best place."
When he thinks what's ahead, he's excited and terrified, but more excited, Bretz said.
He again thanked the community and district.
"I have been showing up to Danville High School for 16 years now and I will continue to do so," Bretz said.
Bretz began working at DHS teaching U.S. History and World Geography in 2007-2008 and taught from 2007-2013 at DHS. He's served as DHS assistant principal from 2013-2014 to present.
“I am grateful for the trust Dr. Geddis, the BOE (board of education), and D118 staff have been placed in me. Entering into this position is something I take very seriously. This is my 16th year in education and DHS is the only place I have ever worked in my professional career. I deeply care about DHS and its students, parents and staff," according to Bretz.
Bretz was born and raised in Springfield and is a 2003 graduate of Springfield Southeast High School.
He graduated with a bachelor's degree in history and minor in secondary education from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2007. He graduated with a master's degree in Educational Policy, Organization, and Leadership from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 2012.
In 2008, Bretz was the co-recipient of the David L. Fields First Teacher Award.
Bretz's experience in District 118 includes being a charter member of the New Tech House staff and a co-lead teacher, student council adviser, Scholastic Bowl adviser and Maroon and White cub staff adviser.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said as the school board has done in the past, and continuing that tradition, they are promoting from within.
When Bretz was named an assistant principal in 2013, then Superintendent Mark Denman said, “Mr. Bretz is an accomplished young educator with an outstanding skill set and work ethic.”
“He is knowledgeable of instruction, possesses a student-centered philosophy and relates well with staff, parents and students. His leadership skills and integrity will be a significant asset to our district in his new role,” Denman said.
In public comments, the board heard from a DHS student that the lack of clear backpacks and getting to class on time is not working. The student has had two backpacks break and is waiting for another one to be distributed to students from the new order of backpacks the school has been waiting on. Some more sturdy backpacks, but which are a little more expensive, are being looked at for students, with the student advisory council.
In other business Wednesday, the board approved:
- A $2.448 million contract with Reliable Plumbing and Heating of Champaign for heating and air conditioning upgrades at North Ridge Middle School. It was the lowest of four bids. The upgrades are estimated to last about 30 years.
- A North Ridge Middle School safety plan which was updated to include six handheld wands in addition to weapons detectors, vape detectors, additional lighting and video cameras, increased hall monitors and clear backpacks for $117,131. Implementation could occur in the next several months.
- DHS graduation to be at 6 p.m. May 27 at Ned Whitesell Football Field. Rain date would be at 3 p.m. May 28 at Danville Area Community College Mary Miller Gym.
- North Ridge Middle School "StepUp" promotion ceremony for eighth-grade students becoming DHS freshman for 1 p.m. May 25 at DHS. In case of snow days, it would be June 1.
- A field trip to Portland Arch State Nature Preserve in Covington, Ind. for Elizabeth Schnepel's KDBA geography class.
- Intergovernmental agreements for three school resource officers; police and fire departments' emergency access to school security video feeds and radio frequencies; and with the Danville Police Department and Vermilion County Sheriff's Department for reciprocal reporting of criminal offenses by students. The cost for the SROs is split 75 percent, 25 percent with the school district and Danville Police Department, respectively. The increased cost to the district is about $10,000, Geddis said. School officials said they'd like to have more SROs.
- Seeking bids for transportation for the district. District officials are looking for competitive bids and possible options.
- An agreement for Crosspoint Human Services' Adult Program for three to five 18-year-old to 22-year-old special education students to go to Crosspoint during the day to gain pre-vocational and other skills. The cost is $16.48 an hour for students to attend.
