DANVILLE — Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said the city will continue to fight on the other two counts in court, demolition and code violations, as Bresee Tower’s ownership is back with previous owners Chris and Jeri Collins, and not the city.
The Collinses have possession and the deed again of the 12-story 1918 building.
“We don’t have any further dates on that yet,” Williams said about additional court dates.
Aldermen at Tuesday night’s Danville City Council Public Works Committee meeting asked about Chris and Jeri Collins getting keys back for access, and how the city can recoup costs it’s spent on the building for safety.
Williams said the city has placed liens on the property previously.
“But you can’t get blood out of a turnip,” Williams said.
Chris Collins referred comment by their attorney, Neal Smith with Robbins Schwartz of Lisle, on the court reversal.
Smith released this statement from C.A. Collins Enterprises, LLC concerning the appellate decision: “We are extremely pleased with the decision of the appellate court restoring title to the Bresee Tower to C.A. Collins Enterprises. We look forward to working with the City of Danville and the community as we endeavor to preserve this historic property.”
The Illinois Fifth District Appellate Court reversed the Vermilion County Circuit Court’s February 2022 and May 2022 decisions regarding Bresee Tower ownership.
Chirs Collins had testified that the tower was not abandoned, as evidenced by its lease agreement with Nextel and T-Mobile, which allows those companies to house cellular antenna equipment on the roof and occupy and access that space. Collins also testified that he and his wife, Jeri, are using the property to store personal belongings in the building. He also has someone walk the property once or twice a week.
He testified that the taxes for the property are paid and that there are no outstanding water service bills. He further testified that he has been attempting to secure investors for the property and to work with the city, but the city and its mayor were actively interfering with this process because of their desire to have the building torn down.
Collins alleged that a former city council member, present at that hearing, had information regarding those efforts to prevent him from securing investors and could testify to that.
Also, according to the appellate court disposition, the city responded that the building was vacant and was in severe disrepair. It noted that the LLC had been fined on multiple occasions for building violations and that the defendants had not taken any steps to fix the property. The city alleged that the building had not had water service since 2009 and no gas service since 2008.
The LLC offered some short-term solutions, such as temporary metal netting, that could possibly be put in place to ensure the safety of the building while investors were sought.
The city argued that the presence of cellular antennas on top of the property did not prevent it from being declared abandoned because the legal owner did not occupy the premises.
In denying the motion to vacate, the circuit court held that the water service being turned off for nearly a decade was “more proof of abandonment then [sic] there being a water bill and being delinquent on it for some period of time.” Thus, it found that element satisfied. The court then found that nobody “has occupied that building physically, uh, other than cell phone towers on the roof, uh, for, again, nearly decade,” and that that satisfied the second requirement under subsection (d). It then noted that there was no real “contest by the [d]efendants that in fact the building is in fact dangerous and unsafe,” the disposition continued.
It also was stated in the disposition, when Collins had requested a continuance last year, “The LLC and Mr. Collins should not be penalized for the city’s failure to advance its case in a timely fashion since its original filing in 2017.”
The Vermilion County Circuit Court granted an order on Feb. 17, 2022, declaring the property abandoned. On May 26, 2022, the court granted the city of Danville the deed to Bresee Tower.
The Illinois Fifth District Appellate Court ruled Monday that the city’s claim against C.A. Collins Enterprises, LLC does not meet the requirements of state statutes for abandonment.
Effective immediately, C.A. Collins Enterprises, LLC has regained ownership of the building.
A city press release stated, “The city of Danville intends to continue pressing demolition claims due to the unsafe condition of the structure and ongoing ordinance violations that are not in alignment with the city’s maintenance code.”
Debris initially fell from Bresee Tower in February 2006. A protective covering was installed for pedestrians.
Bresee Tower, 2-4 N. Vermilion St., adjacent to the former Vermilion County Courthouse annex, was named to Landmarks Illinois’ annual “Ten Most Endangered Historic Places list” in 2012.
Local officials hoped state and national attention on the building would bring more interested developers to the table to restore the historic building.
“With its shining white terra cotta and 12-story height, The Bresee is an important landmark in Danville,” then said Jean Follett, interim executive director of Landmarks Illinois. “We want to help local officials’ efforts to market this important building for a viable use and renovation plan.”
“The sites named to the list are all exceptionally important,” Follett said 10 years ago. “By calling attention to them we hope to encourage solutions for their preservation.”
A market study performed on the building decades ago showed the building could support mixed residential, professional and retail uses.
The building, which had been sturdy structurally, suffered from deterioration on its outside. Estimates had been at $1 million to $1.5 million to renovate the outside terra cotta.
Bresee Tower, the tallest building in Danville, was designed by the noted Chicago architecture firm of Mundie and Jensen and was built in 1917 as the First National Bank.
The classical revival-style tower has been vacant since the owners forced business tenants out and closed the building in 2005.
Then owner Kentucky-based First Corbin Financial Corp. and its subsidiary Land Co. of Danville, said they were unable to finance a renovation. The company was willing to gift the building to a non-profit.
A Main Street lane closure has occurred since June 30, 2019, when debris fell onto Main Street from the tower.
At that time Chris and Jeri Collins were buying the building from Scottie Porter. No renovation plans proceeded, with Porter and the Collinses saying the city wouldn’t work with them.
