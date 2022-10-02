People line up for their breakfast during the 71st Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Day on Thursday at the David S. Palmer Arena. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit local children's charities.
North Ridge Middle School seventh grader Kevin Shearer refills a cup of coffee during the Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Day on Thursday. Students from area schools volunteered throughout the day.
Volunteer Fred Underhill takes tickets during the morning shift at the 71st Kiwanis Pancake and Sausage Day on Thursday. Underhill was a Danville Noon Kiwanis member before he moved to Champaign, but came back to volunteer for the event.
Volunteers help make for a smooth-operating line for pancakes and sausage during the annual Noon Kiwanis event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.