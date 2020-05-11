DANVILLE — A summer breakfast event for children that was going to be in its 10th year has been canceled.
Breakfast in the Park officials announced on social media on Monday that the event is canceled this year.
“We will sincerely miss seeing our children and retirees. Please stay safe,” the statement read.
Breakfast in the Park served 1,147 meals at Lincoln Park for its three-week program in June 2019.
Quaker Oats volunteers provided the free breakfasts to underserved children. Community organizations also would lead wellness-related activities.
Quaker has served more than 20,000 breakfasts since 2011.
The Quaker Oats Co., headquartered in Chicago, is a unit of PepsiCo, Inc., one of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods companies. Quaker operates a plant in Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.