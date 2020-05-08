DANVILLE — Brainerd Chemical has already been making hand sanitizer in Oklahoma and can switch over its Danville plant production to also do so as needed.
Brainerd President Neil Morgan said they have four production facilities — one in Danville, two in Oklahoma and one in North Carolina.
“We do a variety of different things at the locations. We started making hand sanitizer about 45 days ago in Oklahoma really just to fill a need,” Morgan said.
He said they have a strong relationship with first responders, including police officers and at hospitals. There remain shortages of hand sanitizer and some facilities are really struggling to find it, Morgan said.
“We have all the raw material to make the product to fill a need and help first responders,” Morgan said.
He said they received Environmental Protection Agency approval and use the World Health Organization hand sanitizer formula.
He said they started making it for first responders and then it grew from there.
“We don’t serve the individual consumer market,” Morgan said. Brainerd makes hand sanitizer for the industrial sector in five gallon pails, 55 gallon drums and about 300 gallon portable tanks.
“We don’t sell what you find at the grocery store...,” he said, talking about Brainerd’s ability to sell hand sanitizer for repackaging. “We fill that void and that niche.”
He said if a company in Illinois or the Midwest needed hand sanitizer for its hundreds of employees, Brainerd’s Danville plant could serve that type of market.
“We talked to our employees in Danville. If there’s a need up in that area, we’re more than happy to fill that need. We would make the product in Danville,” Morgan said.
In the short term, they could initially ship the hand sanitizer product made in Oklahoma here.
“We’re ready. We could ship product out tomorrow if someone in your area is in need,” Morgan said. “We put a lot of value in being good stewards.”
Vermilion Advantage Interim President and CEO Tinisha Shade-Spain said she was reaching out to Illinois officials to let them know about Brainerd’s capabilities.
Danville is Brainerd’s newest facility. It acquired the former Honeywell facility at 209 Brewer Road in 2016 and started operating out of the site in January 2017.
The Danville site is an 85-acre facility that was home to much of Honeywell’s refrigerant business, but was scheduled for de-commissioning in 2016.
At the time of acquisition, Brainerd officials said the move opened up a new geography for Brainerd Chemical with Danville centrally located between Chicago, Indianapolis, St. Louis and other Midwest cites.
The Danville facility has about 10 employees. The refrigerant business meets needs such as for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and industrial coolers.
According to the company, Brainerd Chemical has grown since 1959 from a local supplier into a major regional provider and distributor of chemicals for research facilities, industrial plants and agricultural operations.
Brainerd has more than 3,000 customers in 40 states. High-purity research and medical-use chemicals are cornerstones of its production lines, according to Brainerd. It also provides chemicals for oil and gas, food processing, water treatment, cosmetics and other industries.
“If we can help anytime in that area, we’d love to help,” Morgan added.
