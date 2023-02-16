University of Illinois Extension, Family Life division plans to offer a four-part series on Brain Health starting March 6 at the Hoopeston Public Library.
The “Brain Health – It’s A No-Brainer!” series is a research-informed course that educates adults about normal memory change and aging, highlights healthy brain contributors and offers tips and strategies to lessen everyday forgetfulness.
In addition, Illinois Extension will partner with the Alzheimer’s Association on a session to increase awareness of common signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease.
“Annually our brain health curriculum is our most requested programming through Family Life; this year has been no different,” said Chelsey Byers, University of Illinois Extension Educator. “People don’t worry about what is to be expected with cognition and memory until they get a bit older. That is often when people start to worry whether their experiences are normal or of concern. The brain health programs that we offer discuss what could be considered “normal” cognitive changes regarding recall speed and accuracy, different types of memory, what can contribute to cognitive decline, as well as what we can do across the lifespan to contribute to our brain health.”
To learn more about the series, or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/Brain-Health-Hoopeston
If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, please contact Randy Barton at rsbarton@illinois.edu Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your needs.
About Extension: Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.
