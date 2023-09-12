Along with students going back to school, the ideal time to join the Boy Scouts of America is in the fall.
The Cub Scout program, for families with youth in grades K – 5, starts fresh with new opportunities to discover nature, emergency skills and community fun.
The Cub Scouts activities are based on ages, so the outdoor games and craftsmanship are conducted at the appropriate ability levels.
The Scouts BSA program, for youth grades 6 and up, plans campouts and trail hikes throughout the area. The purpose of the Scouts BSA activities is to challenge young people with new experiences and provide leadership exercises. The Scouts develop management talents while kayaking, backpacking, and community service. The back-to-school timeframe is the best time to calibrate action options with the new calendar.
The Prairielands Council of the Boy Scouts of America is the administrative center of the local Scouting efforts. Headquartered on the northwest side of Champaign, the council serves over 50 scouting units in nine counties of eastern Illinois and western Indiana.
Cub Scouting is centered in the local communities. Family activities focus on badges for fitness fun, first aid skills and wilderness exploring. The Scouts BSA activities are meant to be youth led, as members organize their camping weekends, boating trips and nature studies on a new fall calendar.
Scouts can enjoy action badges in career fields, hobby interests and outdoor techniques. The various Cub Scout packs and Scouts BSA troops of the Prairielands Council provide a wide variety of activity options for local youth and families throughout the nine counties.
New members joining this fall are invited to attend special events to encounter the outdoor fun of Scouting at Camp Robert Drake near Oakwood.
As the camping home of the Prairielands Council, Camp Drake hosts scouting events throughout the year. The first event in the fall is the Cub Scout Family Fun Day on Saturday, Sept. 30. The Fun Day will offer archery, pedal cars, an obstacle course and more options for families to enjoy an afternoon in the out-of-doors.
For Scouts in grades 6 and up, the Council Fall Camporee at Camp Drake will provide a true challenge. Campers will have the opportunity to practice wilderness survival and constructing useful shelters from materials only found in nature. Camp Robert Drake is a special place for Scouts to encounter backwoods thrills along the banks of the Salt Fork River.
For more information on the opportunities of the Boy Scouts of America, contact the Prairielands Council at (217) 356-7291 or visit the website at https://prairielandsbsa.org/
