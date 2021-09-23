DANVILLE —The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department announced an arrest in Saturday’s double homicide at the Blue Bird Liquor Store.
Gregory Burns, 23, of Bourbonnais, was taken into custody at his residence Tuesday on a warrant charging him with multiple counts of murder and aggravated battery with a firearm, according to a press release issued by Captain Michael Hartshorn.
Burns was returned to Vermilion County on Wednesday by sheriff’s department investigators.
Deputies responded to a call of multiple shooting victims at the Blue Bird Liquor Store at 1:55 a.m. on Sept. 18. Deputies located four individuals with gunshot wounds.
Leslie E. Fisher Jr., 20, and Charles L. Jones Jr., 21, died from their injuries.
Two additional victims survived.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional arrests are possible, according to Hartshorn.
