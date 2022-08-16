He brings wonder and imagination back into the lives of adults – a priceless gift.
David Boothe has been practicing close-up magic for 30 years, and he still loves the art of it, enthralled by the power of doing simple tricks that can, for a moment, make children out of us all.
“The hum-drum of life wears on us. Some people are just hanging on by a thread. I do not know everyone’s story, but close-up magic can produce imagination and wonder in anyone,” Boothe said. “At the same time, it is unpredictable, whimsical, and it makes people believe in the possibility of magic – that anything could happen. It gives people hope. That’s why I love it.”
David’s passion for close-up magic began when he was a young boy.
“Growing up, my family played a lot of poker, so there were always cards around,” he said. “I would use the cards to do tricks for my friends.”
As he grew up, he started taking it more seriously, honing in on his skill through research and practice. He read the book “The Royal Road to Card Magic,” and it set him on his path.
Thirty years and hundreds of gigs later, his skill is so refined that as he showed me a few tricks, I found myself asking, “How can this be happening?” and, “Maybe Hogwarts is a real place?”
If you have not experienced the pure wonder and joy that emerges as David performs, you are missing out. Not only is he wonderfully gifted, but he is generous, too. He uses his talents to raise funds for charitable causes.
“Being at an event that has a bigger purpose is my favorite place to be,” he said. He volunteers frequently with the Chicago Cubs Charities, and through Mega Events, a company that hosts fundraisers for meaningful causes.
Even with all of this talent, he still chooses to call Danville home.
Born and raised here, he said, “Danville is my home. My family is deeply rooted here.” He raised his family here, and enjoys the rich history of the area.
Thank you, David, for passionately pursuing up close magic so that you can bring hope and whimsy to us all. And a reminder for all readers… Support your local magician. It is a vanishing art.
