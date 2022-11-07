DANVILLE — There will be a Moderna COVID-booster clinic from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St.
The clinic is free, and is intended to provide bivalent Omicron booster shots to those ages 18 or older.
Interested participants must make an appointment by calling (217) 431-2662, ext. 249.
The health department will determine eligibility to be approved for an appointment, based partially on which type of vaccine the participant previously received and how long ago it was given. Moderna boosters are recommended for those ages 18 and older.
On the day of the clinic, please arrive no more than 5-10 minutes before your appointment.
Please wear short sleeves. This will make it easier and quicker for people to get through the vaccine station.
Please bring your vaccine card back with you. If you have lost your vaccination card, please call the provider that issued you the vaccine card to replace it.
If you are pregnant, you must have a doctor’s note saying you can receive a COVID vaccination at the VCHD clinic. You no longer need a doctor’s note to receive a COVID vaccination if you are breastfeeding.
You will be asked to remain in an observation area for 15-30 minutes after receiving your vaccination.
