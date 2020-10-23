Arcadia Publishing of Charleston, South Carolina is publishing a new Images of America Vermilion County by local Hoopeston resident Carol Johnson Hicks.
The book is scheduled to be in area businesses by October 26. It features photos and postcards of many Vermilion County towns and villages from Hoopeston in the north to Ridge Farm in the south that were owned or bought on ebay by Hicks or donated by area residents for inclusion in the book.
Danville and Hoopeston received the most attention due to the availability of photos and postcards but Rankin, Rossville, East Lynn, Cheneyville, Henning and Indianola to name a few of the towns and villages included among others.
Several villages no longer in existence are also mentioned whenever a building was moved to another location such as from Kentucky, Illinois, whose church was relocated to Bismarck in 1912. The church, Bismarck Pleasant View Christian Church, on p. 79 in the Danville section of the book was built in 1852, moved to Bismarck in 1912 and closed to church services in 2007 due to decreasing membership.
Many of the older generation will remember the Tin man and Indian that stood at the north end of Danville on Route 1, looming tall in front of Herb Drew’s Air Conditioning & Furnace business from 1949-1994. Several photos were donated of these iconic statues and can be seen on pp. 77 and 78.
Although the deadline prevented the author from finding all photos or postcards of every town, every effort was made to obtain as many as were available to her.
Hicks was born in Danville’s St. Elizabeth Hospital in 1943 and graduated with the class of 1961 from Hoopeston High School. She was one of the co-authors of Images of America Hoopeston along with Jean Minick and Nora Gholson in 2015. Minick and Hicks also provided Hoopeston photos for Images of America The Dixie Highway in Illinois published in 2009 for the Vermilion County section of that book.
The book can be ordered through Arcadia Pubiishing at www.arcadiapublishing.com, at Barnes & Nobles in Champaign and Treasured Roots Flower Shop and Specialty Gifts at 702 W. Main St., Hoopeston.
