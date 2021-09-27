HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston Board of Education approved an increase in substitute pay raises for substitute teachers working in the district this year.
"We were paying $90 and everyone else was paying about $100 or $105," said Superintendent Robert Richardson. "We drew up a proposal and it would be $105 per day for days one through five; $115 for days 6-45 of continuous substitute teaching; from day 46 on, in the the contract, teachers become part of the bargaining unit and they get a daily rate of the base pay."
Richardson pointed out that retired teachers who came back to teach at the Hoopeston School District would be paid $115 a day and for days 6-45 for continued substitute teaching would receive $125 and after day 46 they would move into the base pay schedule.
"I think it's a way to reward our retired teachers," Richardson said. "It is very difficult to find substitute teachers. You can talk to any of these administrators and they will tell you that you have to make several phone calls just to get one sub. We are hopeful this will maybe make it a little easier on our administrators to find subs."
The pay rate would go into effect immediately and be placed on the district website and be publicized elsewhere.
In other business, the school board approved the collective bargaining agreement for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board also approved to adopt the FY 22 school board district budget and to approve the administration compensation report for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board also approved the administrative employment contract to Katherine Coulter, assistant principal, at Hoopeston Area Middle School and Michael Blacketer, principal of Hoopeston Area Middle School, for 2021-2022 school year.
Approved substitute teacher pay rate proposal as presented, approved the final payment to Reliable Mechanical Co. for $40,797 for installation and start-up fair conditioning unit at Maple and John Greer and the Collective Bargaining Agreement for the 2021-2022 school years as presented.
The board also approved the quote from Ideal Environmental Engineers, Inc. for the asbestos abatement of the tunnels at John Greer Grade School for $80,500 through the ESSER III grant and the development of the HVAC replacement design from Upchurch with an estimated cost of $1,540,000 through the ESSER III grant.
Approved the payment of freshman volleyball coach 6% stipend for the 2021 season and the Hoopeston Area FFA trip by the National Convention in Indianapolis for October 27-29.
High School Principal John Klaber reported the annual Veterans Day ceremony had been canceled due to the pandemic and that Tim Walsh will be working to create a video to celebrate local veterans. The video will be posted on the school website for district students and the community.
