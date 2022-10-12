DANVILLE — The second season of Vermilion County Bobcats hockey could be in jeopardy with the season slated to start in just over a week.
According to a press release received on Wednesday, issues with the David S. Palmer Arena led the Bobcats to file a lawsuit against the Arena’s operator, the Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium and Office Building Authority.
The lawsuit, which was filed in March and amended in August, claimed persistent problems with the ice kept it from being ready for skating. It also claimed that arena management failed to train staff members to operate a Zamboni machine which was purchased last year. Similar issues moved the first home game of last season from October to November and has caused problems with practices and other events the Bobcats host.
Arena management declined to comment.
“We are deeply disappointed that our season opener may be delayed by these operational issues, which should have been corrected during the off season,” Bobcats coach T.J. Sarcona was quoted as saying in the release. “The dangerous conditions on the ice and in the arena must be addressed. We cannot risk player injuries or threaten our fans’ health. We are calling on the arena management and its board to fulfill its obligations to provide a safe, healthy environment so we can do what we do best: win hockey games and put on a good show for our fans and the community.”
The lawsuit also alleges “false promises” were made by arena management to fix the problems.
Former Arena General Manager Joe Dunagan was fired last month by the Arena’s board. The board is now in the midst of recruiting a new GM.
Among issues mentioned in the press release was sewage from under walls and flooring that went into the Bobcats’ locker room that caused problems for players and even Southern Professional Hockey League referees to change and get ready for games.
Also, it was alleged that the Bobcats’ concession stand is understaffed and failed to meet basic food preparation health standards and that the arena has failed to arrange for a licensed food vendor.
“When we brought the Bobcats to my hometown of Danville, it fulfilled a lifelong dream of mine to give back to the community that has given me so much,” said Ellen Tully, owner and CEO of the Vermilion County Bobcats. “The arena’s operators are threatening that dream and a significant economic generator for our town without owning up to their responsibilities to maintain a safe place for players, fans and staff. There are viable solutions to these problems, and we’re committed to playing a part in resolving these issues if the board and the management team will come to the table.”
The Bobcats are scheduled to start the season on Oct. 21 against the Birmingham Bulls.
The Bobcats’ lawsuit was filed and is pending in Vermilion County Circuit Court.
