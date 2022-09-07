DANVILLE — The David S. Palmer Arena’s general manager for about two and half years has been terminated by the arena board.
At a meeting last month, board members voted to terminate Joe Dunagan as general manager if he didn’t resign.
The Commercial-News filed a state Freedom of information Act request last week for minutes of the Aug. 24 meeting after board attorney Andrew Mudd declined to answer questions about Dunagan’s termination and said a FOIA request would be needed to see unapproved meeting minutes.
Teri Gaffney, secretary, board of directors, and human resources director with the Vermilion County Metropolitan Exposition Auditorium & Office Building Authority, 100 W. Main St., Danville, otherwise known as the arena, sent an emailed response on Wednesday.
“In response to your FOIA request, the following excerpt is from the unapproved meeting minutes of Aug. 24, 2022, and may be corrected at the next meeting which is scheduled for Sept. 13, 2022: It was moved by Kim Hoffman, seconded by Tara Auter and carried unanimously that John Spezia, Scott Dowers, Dylan Haun and Janet Payne (a volunteer at the arena) meet with Joe Dunagan at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to discuss the information provided in executive session and to give him the opportunity to tender his resignation by 3 p.m. If no response is received by 3 p.m., to then terminate Mr. Dunagan effective Aug. 25, 2022.
“Roll Call taken and unanimous decision 9-0 in favor of proceeding with the resignation or termination of Mr. Dunagan as General Manager. (Ayes: (Tara) Auter, (Scott) Dowers, (Carley) Fredericks, (Dylan) Haun, (Britny) Hoag, (Kim) Hoffman, (Ken) Salomon, (Maruti) Seth, (John) Spezia. Nays: none. Abstain: none).”
Board members listed on the arena website also include Bill Black, O.J. Harrison and Dean Shore.
The released unapproved meeting minutes continued: “The need to have security present was discussed and Human Resources will work with the local police department for presence while assuring that our actions take into consideration the dignity, integrity and self-esteem of the individual. Ms. Gaffney was asked to identify a listing of items that we need to gather prior to the individual leaving the building. Mr. Mudd stated that he will make himself available for any questions or assistance that may be needed on Thursday.”
Dunagan, who ended up being terminated, said on Wednesday he had no comment at this time.
Dunagan is a Danville native and Schlarman High School and University of Illinois graduate. He’s been a teacher, coach and athletic director at schools in the area. Prior to being hired at the arena, he taught in Martinsville, Ind.
Arena Board President Spezia said board Vice President Scott Dowers also has resigned.
“I’ve not resigned,” Spezia said, who has been on the board for 10 years.
Spezia said, “it wasn’t anything bad,” about the reasoning for Dunagan’s termination.
Spezia said in his opinion of it, “I think there’s been political things behind all this.”
Spezia said Dunagan recently underwent a job evaluation, which was “pretty good,” Spezia said.
Spezia also said Dunagan has several accomplishments in his time with the arena including the ice equipment renovation, hosting events and concerts including with Kevin Costner, the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame, a mural painted on the Main Street wall, and the pro shop.
Spezia said he didn’t know anything about asking for Dunagan’s possible resignation or termination until the end of executive session at the meeting.
“That just doesn’t happen,” Spezia said. “There’s other things behind it. My feelings are I’m really disappointed in the whole group.”
Spezia said board members went behind his back to do this.
“I’m just fed up with the whole thing,” he said. “I’m just tired of it.”
Messages left by the Commercial-News for other board members were not returned.
Spezia added that they’ve had trouble with some board members not showing up for board meetings.
According to board attorney Mudd, Dunagan did not have a contract. Dunagan served under board bylaws and the general manager position is under discretion of the board.
Mudd said the arena board had a special meeting last week for ice covering and air conditioner maintenance bids and hadn’t yet approved the previous week’s meeting minutes.
The board is scheduled to next meet next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.