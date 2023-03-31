DANVILLE – The Vermilion County Board of Health voted unanimously to approve the mutual separation agreement between itself and former Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Doug Toole at its special meeting Monday night.
Toole resigned his administrator position Nov. 16, 2022.
The settlement stems from a lawsuit Toole filed that alleged the board had violated the provisions of the Open Meetings Act.
Toole was represented by Ron Langacker of Langacker Law.
The law firm said through a news release that in accordance with the settlement, the board reinstated Toole’s employment retroactively to Nov. 16, 2022. The firm also said immediately following Toole’s reinstatement, he submitted his resignation to the board, effective March 27, 2023.
The agreement also calls for the board to pay Toole back wages from Nov. 16, 2022, until March 27, provide an additional three months’ severance in addition to the back wages and reimburse Toole for incurred attorneys’ fees and costs to bring the lawsuit. The exact amount of the settlement has not yet been disclosed.
Neither party admits to any fault, liability or wrongdoing, according to the law firm.
“Doug has worked for the Vermilion County Health Department since 1992, and he is glad that he is able to leave the Department on good terms,” said Langacker. “We appreciate the fact that the Board was willing to resolve this matter amicably in the early stages of litigation.”
In addition to her position as director of environmental health, Jana Messmore has been serving as the interim public health administrator since November as the board continues its search for a new public health administrator.
