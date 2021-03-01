HOOPESTON — The Hoopeston School board discussed the problem with the middle school sporting event that was not shown last week.
The school board announced the middle school and John Greer gym playoffs would be streamed live by NFHS Network. It did not happen. Only the John Greer game was shown and not the middle school game. Pixellot sports cameras were set up to to start both games but only one game was shown.
"For some reason, when there's a game in the middle school gym, they can't get that camera to work," said Superintendent Robert Richardson.
Fans signed into the network expecting the game to be played and got nothing. Instead they saw the John Greer game play.
Working with the NFHS Network to solve the problem had not been easy. "You can't call or email," Richardson said.
Richardson said he did receive a call that stated, "We had a game tonight that you guys messed up," by the company representative and Richardson told the company to make it work or the school board would not pay for it.
"I think they put in too many too fast and didn't have the manpower to back it up," Richardson said.
A question was asked if the steaming system was needed since parents are able to attend home games to watch their athlete play, but the question was not answered.
In other business, a reconstruction date had been scheduled with Reliable Mechanical of Champaign for installing air conditioning at Maple and John Greer schools but had been canceled. It should be rescheduled for a later date.
The board approved spending $20,518.99 for Reliable to repair the Maple roller and the company installed the new boiler. The company was also asked to troubleshoot and fix the John Greer boiler after "three weeks of flowless operation." The boiler was off on Thursday morning to be fixed.
Homecoming will be April 5-9 and will have the usual dress-up day and decorated hallways, said Principal John Klaber. The high school will also be targeted for the Hall of Fame with photos of successful files from 2000 to 2020 classes.
Richardson thanked Gibson Area, Carle Hoopeston and Vermilion County Health Department for their effort for giving second Covid-19 vaccination to teacher.
"If you got a shot, raise your arm as high as you can."
The Joint Committee on Administrative Rules voted to approve the Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards which will change laws on how and what students are taught. The change was also approved by the Illinois State Board of Education in December.
Heard that high school students will return to five-day, in-person learning in March.
