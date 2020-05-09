DANVILLE — This year’s Arts in the Park at Lincoln Park has been canceled, but the board is still planning to do something special for the artists.
Arts in the Park Board President Amy Thompson says “canceling this event hurts the artists the most, so we want to provide an online art show to showcase what these talented individuals offer and hopefully assist with them selling their art.”
Details on the online art show are being worked out.
The Arts in the Park board of directors Thursday night announced the cancellation of the 2020 Arts in the Park.
“It is certainly with heavy hearts that we have chosen to make this difficult decision,” a statement from Thompson read. “The COVID-19 virus has changed our lives, our outlooks and our concerns for friends, families and businesses. In making this difficult decision, our board of directors considered many different factors.”
“This would have been the 32nd year for this event which is a professionally organized, community-based family event. It has been made possible by the dozens of generous sponsors and donors who have supported this event every year.”
“Planning for Arts in the Park takes the time and effort of many devoted volunteers. Contracts are signed, artists and vendors are booked, permits are obtained and commitments are made well in advance of the opening of the event. Unfortunately, the dates of June 27 and 28 are approaching quickly. We are not able to, nor are we willing to ask sponsors, donors, artists and our community in general to make financial commitments under the current circumstances.”
“The board remains fully committed to the future success of this event and we look forward to seeing everyone during our 2021 event,” finished the statement from Thompson.
The board is in the process of contacting all of the event’s donors, sponsors and artists who had committed to this year’s event to see if they want to be reimbursed or roll over their sponsorship and/or fees to the 2021 event.
“We have a 14-member working board of directors. As the president, I would like to thank each of them for all the hard work they have put into making Arts in the Park one of the best events in the community,” Thompson added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.