DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board Wednesday night approved a new contract with First Student for transportation services, with increased costs from a proposal in January.
The current First Student contract ends at the end of this school year.
The new two-year contract, with the option to extend it for three years, has a $457,197 increase for fiscal year 2024, which is 10.85 percent increase; and $140,175 increase for fiscal year 2025 or 2.91 percent. There also is a cancellation clause.
First Student officials say the cost increase is because of state legislation that they have to give 40 hours of time off to employees, and the company has to eat that cost.
First Student also will have a new cell phone app to track buses, seeing live views and estimated time of arrival.
School board member Johnnie Carey told First Student that the board hears from parents and there are still problems.
"Do a better job, because you haven't," she said.
The contract passed with six 'yes' votes and Carey abstaining from the vote.
She said just because First Student is "the only game in town," doesn't mean the transportation service shouldn't be the best for the students.
District officials had a second bid opening last month to address some of the board's concerns about route changes, late buses, communication, driver shortages and other issues.
The school board in February voted against a two-year contract with First Student with the option to extend for two additional years with a 3 percent increase each year. The first year’s cost would have been $4.9 million. This was a 8.75 percent increase or $401,287 increase. There was a 3 percent increase in years two through four.
First Student was the only transportation company present for the second bid opening.
Two transportation companies were present at the first bid opening in January, First Student and North America Central.
The district had received a higher $5.2 million bid from North America Central -- a total annual percentage increase of 15.31 percent.
First Student has provided transportation for the school district for more than 20 years, according to a memo from Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education John Hart and Business and Finance Director Narcissus Rankin.
"We have worked collaboratively to provide quality, student-focused services. Admittedly, this school year has come with an abundance of challenges, from communication, routing, late buses, and the change of local management. Most if not all of the hurdles can be attributed to an employee shortage at First Student," the memo stated.
The bid specifications included a Stability of Service plan which consisted of communications, training, staffing, response time, videos and availability of recordings.
"First Student has committed to increasing communication with the district, provide seamless routing and increase district and parental phone support and to initiate a streamline training and hiring/retention program," the memo stated.
In other business Wednesday night, the school board approved new administrative appointments for the next school year: Seth Oldfield, director of operations; Chris Rice, director of early learning; Kristin Shanks, principal of Edison Elementary; Amber Davis, principal of Liberty Elementary; Charles Profitt, principal of Southwest Elementary; Jamie Skovran, assistant principal of Kenneth D. Bailey Academy; Beth Edrington, assistant principal of South View Upper Elementary; Matt Thompson, North Ridge Middle School assistant principal; Nathan Henderson, assistant principal at North Ridge; Betsy Porter, assistant principal at Danville High School; and Nicole Zaayer, curriculum facilitator.
In other business, the board: approved amended school calendars for the 2023-2024 school year; approved a pre-pilot English Language Arts curriculum for kindergarten through sixth-grade; heard about the food markets and dinner program providing additional nutritional food resources for, respectively, families and also students at after-school programs which is federally reimbursed; approved Danville High School Archery Team JROTC's National Archery Competition trip to Sandy, Utah later this month and a trip for Danville High School Jazz Ensembles - Jazz Competition May 12-13 in Chicago; heard about additional fine arts summer camps at the University of Illinois; and approved a one-year $61,260 contract with ESS Clean Inc. of Urbana for cleaning services as the Jackson Building and David L. Fields Administrative Service Center. The district is not getting rid of any custodians, who are prioritized at the schools, Superintendent Alicia Geddis said.
The board also heard eighth-grade student DaNale Mott sing in Italian and recognized Illinois Principal's Association outstanding students.
The school district also will be applying for a grant to expand Gateway behavioral, mental health services to South View Upper Elementary School.
The board reorganization, with new board members elected this month, will occur on May 10. The board will discuss the two-year term open seat, which also will be handled at the May 10 meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.