The Central Illinois Land Bank Authority approved new board officers at its video conference meeting last week.
They are: Wes Bieritz, chair (Vermilion County representative); Darlene Kloeppel, vice chair (Champaign County); Jon Kindseth, treasurer (Deputy City Manager at Decatur) and Shelley McLain, secretary (representing Catlin in Vermilion County).
Bieritz and McLain were already in those positions.
CILBA Executive Director Mike Davis says the goal was to maintain continuity/institutional memory keeping Bieritz and McLain as officers, but allowing for some new blood; so the expansion to Champaign County and Decatur are reflected in the board’s leadership. Robert Finley from Tilton was vice chairman and Robert Boyd representing Vermilion County was treasurer.
The board also approved an executive committee consisting of those four board officers and Ken Turner from Rantoul.
The Executive Committee was structured to have two people from Vermilion County (one county representative and one local member), two people from Champaign County (one county person and one local member) and one person from Decatur.
The plan is to bring items that would have required a full board vote to a monthly Executive Committee meeting for approval.
Davis says they’ll still have board meetings for all 20 member communities but they’ll be moved to a quarterly basis.
“The overall board will still retain power over approving new (community) members, and local members will have veto power over projects,” according to Davis.
He said with a 31-member board, with two vacant board seats for Rankin and Westville, they’ve just made quorum for the two board meetings he’s overseen so far and this would be an ongoing issue. Each county has three board seats, home rule governments have two seats and local governments have one seat.
The board last week also approved Vermilion County Chairman Larry Baughn as an “at-large expert” member for Vermilion County having board representation of three seats; and approved Vermilion Advantage Interim President and CEO Tinisha Shade-Spain to replace Vicki Haugen as “at-large expert” at Vermilion Advantage.
A list of all CILBA board members: Wes Bieritz, Vermilion County; Robert Boyd, Vermilion County; Darren Duncan, Vermilion County; Larry Baughn, Vermilion County; Rickey Williams Jr., Danville; Tom Stone, Danville; Jack Morrison, Georgetown; Bill Nichols, Hoopeston; Mike Brown, Bismarck; Shelley McLain, Catlin; Daniel Albers, Fairmount; Dave Lowe, Fithian; Bob Parr, Oakwood; Marguerite Bailey, Potomac; Phil Augustus, Ridge Farm; Richard Queen, Rossville; Mayor Terry Bates, Sidell; Bob Finley, Tilton; Judie Barrett, Tilton; Darlene A. Kloeppel, Champaign County; John Hall, Champaign County; Aaron Esry, Champaign County; Chris Milliken, Rantoul; Ken Turner, Rantoul; Mayor Tami Furlong-Voges, St. Joseph; Tinisha Shade-Spain, expert/ economic development – at large; TJ Morris, expert/banking- at large; Aaron Troglia, expert/landlord – at large; and Jared Trigg, expert/attorney – at large.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.