The June meeting of the Vermilion County Board was moved up a week due to the need to set salaries for elected officials 180 days prior to the beginning of their terms determined from the election this fall.
The election will be Nov. 4 for auditor, circuit clerk, state’s attorney, recorder, coroner and county board chairman.
At the meeting, the county board also approved the appointment of Melissa Quick, chief deputy in the circuit clerk’s office, to fill the remaining term of Dennis Gardner who is retiring as circuit clerk at the end of the month. The board in May accepted Gardener’s letter of retirement effective June 30.
Quick, who has served 29 years in the office as deputy clerk, will be sworn in July 1.
Quick, Republican, is running for election as circuit clerk in November against Democrat Gwendolyn Meeks.
Quick was selected by the Vermilion County Republican Committee and voted by precinct committeemen, with the seat being Republican.
The recommendation then came to Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn, and the county board for approval.
In other agenda action, the county board approved 3 percent salary increases in the salary schedule Tuesday night.
Salaries set by the county board: $72,830 for 2020-2021 and $75,015 for 2021-2022 for each of the positions of county board chairman, circuit clerk, recorder, coroner and auditor. The state’s attorney salary is set by the state.
