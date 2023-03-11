DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board approved a $10.6 million contract with English Brothers Co. of Champaign for the Northeast Elementary Magnet School addition and renovation at a special meeting Friday.
The board voted 5-0, with members Darlene Halloran and Tyson Parks absent.
“That’s the fastest we’ve ever spent $10 million dollars,” board president Randal Ashton said about the quick vote with little discussion. “It isn’t that we haven’t done the work though to get to here.”
The project is $3 million over an estimate from about two years ago, and even over an estimate from a revised facilities projection in November 2022, according to Seth Oldfield, supervisor of operations.
“It’s inflation,” Oldfield said about materials and other costs.
Northeast school will operate on a traditional school calendar instead of the balanced calendar with students starting in July, for the 2023-2024 school year due to construction likely starting this summer on the addition and renovations.
The board previously approved a plan to spend the district’s $31.5 million in COVID-19 relief money. Listed for the Northeast Elementary Magnet School expansion was: two additional classrooms, a new gymnasium and music room, additional restrooms, storage and office space. There will be a more secure front entrance and the principal’s and secretary’s office will be moved to the left of the school’s main entrance. The estimated cost had been $7.8 million, including heating and air conditioning upgrades.
The school board’s action on Friday also comes two months after the board approved a contract that was $4 million over initial estimate for the Kenneth D. Bailey Academy addition and remodel.
The school district received four bids for the Northeast project: $10,635,000 from English Brothers Co., $10,719,600 from Schomburg and Schomburg Construction of Danville, $10,867,000 from Petry-Kuhne Co. of Champaign and $10,975,000 from AGAE Contractors of Elk Grove.
AGAE is doing the KDBA project.
Oldfield said it will be a busy summer with both project additions going on.
The school board also Friday approved an out-of-state field trip for Danville High School sophomore English classes to go to the Indiana Repertory Theater to see a live production next week in Indianapolis.
The school board also had several discipline hearings for students.
