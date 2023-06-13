DANVILLE — Cancer care doesn’t top anyone’s list of “things I want to do.”
But people getting care at OSF HealthCare Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center in Danville will soon have a more comfortable and streamlined experience thanks to months of renovations that are wrapping up.
Improvements include more patient rooms, including a larger room for people who need special care getting around, a relocated discharge room for better workflow and improved privacy for infusion bays.
OSF leaders blessed the renovated space Monday afternoon.
The $750,000 worth of upgrades will make care easier and less stressful for hundreds of Vermilion County residents, OSF officials stated.
Phase two of the cancer center expansion project started in December. Patient care continued while work was underway.
“Everybody’s excited,” said Judi Miles, patient care manager of medical oncology and radiation oncology at the center.
“We’ve been planning this for quite some time. It brings some hope to everything here. It shows we’re here to stay, and we’re going to take care of our patients,” Miles added.
Phase two expansion upgrades included: increasing the number of exam rooms from two to five. One room will be larger to accommodate bariatric patients and people who have trouble getting around. Each room will have new furniture and equipment, sliding doors and touch screen wall monitors.
“The monitors will be an interactive tool that we can use to show patients 3D anatomy. We can resource information from the American Cancer Society and the National Cancer Institute,” Miles said. “It’s as simple as putting in their email, then we can send information to them. A lot of companies don’t print booklets anymore.”
“The digital board makes the process more comprehensive. It makes it more easily understandable to patients,” said Dr. JoMel Labayog, oncologist and medical director at the cancer center. “You can just tell patients. But it’s different when you see where your cancer is, how it’s responding to treatment and what the plan is. Visual stimulation is always the best.”
The patient discharge room also has been renovated and moved from the back of the building to the front to allow for better flow and more privacy.
Cancer center Mission Partners (employees) will have new and improved workstations.
Three private bays for infusion therapy are now walled off by doors instead of curtains for increased privacy.
“Some people like to be around others and share stories during treatment,” Labayog said. “But we have the private bays for people who are more confined and want their loved ones to be with them.”
The cancer center also is aggressively recruiting another physician to get the most out of these phase two improvements, which are funded by community donations.
Phase one of the cancer center expansion saw installation of a state-of-the-art linear accelerator for radiation treatment in March 2022. Phase three is planned for three to four years down the road. OSF HealthCare leaders hope to expand the cancer center’s physical footprint to offer new services and amenities, such as visiting oncologists, an education room, pastoral care and physical therapy. People interested in contributing to the phase three improvements should contact the OSF HealthCare Foundation.
“When people come here, they know we’re comprehensive. We’re compassionate. We’re professional. We have the facilities that can accommodate care for most diseases,” Labayog said. “So, not only do the patients feel comfortable, but the family feels confident that their loved ones are taken care of.”
The OSF Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center is on the campus of OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. It sees 40 to 50 patients daily, providing critical care close to home. The cancer center is named for Bobette Steely Hegeler, the wife of Danville philanthropist Julius W. Hegeler II. Bobette Hegeler battled cancer before passing away in 1976. Julius Hegeler died in 2019, and his foundation continue to support local causes, including OSF HealthCare.
OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, headquartered in Peoria. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 24,000 Mission Partners in 150 locations, including 15 hospitals – 10 acute care, five critical access – with 2,089 licensed beds, and two colleges of nursing throughout Illinois and Michigan. The OSF HealthCare physician network employs more than 1,500 primary care, specialist and advanced practice providers. OSF HealthCare, through OSF Home Care Services, operates an extensive network of home health and hospice services. It also owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses and OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.