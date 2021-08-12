DANVILLE — It’s been one year ago that Stacey and Brenda Henderson placed The Blessing Box outside their home in the Vermilion Heights neighborhood in Danville for those who need food and other items.
The Hendersons celebrated its one-year anniversary with some gift card giveaways.
Stacy Henderson of the Blessing Box Ministry said, “it has been such a blessing to many people and we need support from our community still.”
They also briefly had a clothing ministry that was part of The Blessing Box.
The Hendersons started The Blessing Box outside their home at 120 Avenue A in Danville in summer 2020.
The white wooden box structure, on posts and having a roof, contains food items, such as cans of soup, spaghetti sauce, noodles, vegetables, beef stew, mac and cheese, and other items.
There’s also a shelf underneath the box containing garden vegetables, such as potatoes and peppers, for people to take.
“It’s gone really well,” Brenda said. “We’ve helped a lot of people.”
She said there are people who come every day. Some are regulars who walk or ride their bicycles to The Blessing Box.
Other people drive up in cars, and take what they need and an item they might be short on, she added.
The Hendersons receive some community help in restocking the shelves of items, including from some of their neighbors.
Neighbors bring vegetables from their gardens, such as corn, cucumbers and peppers.
“It’s kind of a community effort,” Brenda said. “It’s helping the people who are in need.”
“It’s been a blessing to us to help people,” she added.
Brenda said they’ve also been able to talk to people about the ministry.
“We love doing it. That’s just our human nature,” she added, about helping others.
For more information about The Blessing Box, the Henderson’s email is blessingbloxministry@gmail.com.
