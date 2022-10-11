OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville and OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana are strengthening their partnership and collaboration.
Beginning Tuesday, expectant mothers receiving prenatal care and services at either facility will deliver at the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary.
“Across the nation, limited health care resources are placing a strain on patients and health care professionals,” said Carol Friesen, chief executive officer for the eastern region of OSF HealthCare, which includes OSF facilities in Champaign and Vermilion counties. “We are committed to our Mission and to providing exceptional patient care. For this reason, we’ve decided to expand access to our Urbana birthing facility.”
Effective Tuesday, the birthing unit at OSF Sacred Heart will temporarily close as patients are redirected to OSF Heart of Mary. Outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health and pediatric services will continue at OSF Sacred Heart and OSF Heart of Mary, as well as OSF Medical Group in both communities, as usual.
“Staffing is our biggest challenge right now, and by combining forces, we are able to ensure each mother, child and family who needs us is able to have our undivided attention and a care plan that is customized to their precise needs,” said Friesen.
The birthing center at OSF Heart of Mary is well-prepared to handle even the most complex births due to our clinicians’ skills and experience, ensuring the safest medical care is provided with great love and compassion. In addition, OSF Heart of Mary operates a Level II+ nursery with a team of board-certified neonatology nurse practitioners on-site around the clock.
“If complications arise, our Ministry has the capabilities to care for high-risk situations,” said Friesen. “We also have the ability to use Life Flight services to air lift any high-risk mom and baby to OSF Heart of Mary or OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria should the baby need a neonatal intensive care unit.”
Tours of the Blessed Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary are available now. The center features spacious labor and delivery suites with oversized tubs and private post-partum suites. In addition, extended family and friends are invited to visit the Welcome Center and Family Oasis.
