COVINGTON, Ind. — The Beef House Dinner Theatre is pleased to announce the premiere of its 25th season, "Blessed Assurance" with Kena Clark. "Blessed Assurance" will open with evening performances April 15 - 16 with matinees April 17 - 18. For evening shows, the doors open at 6 p.m. eastern time with dinner served before the 8 p.m. show. Doors open for matinees at 12:30 p.m. eastern time for the 2 p.m. show.
The BHDT has long been known for its energetic jukebox style shows featuring popular music, talented singers and a live band. "Blessed Assurance" features Clark with a trio of her friends performing an inspirational array of tunes from America’s songbook. The show includes beloved hymns, Americana tunes, reimagined pop favorites and a rousing gospel finale. Audiences will enjoy such tunes as “What a Wonderful World,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Little Sparrow,” “When the Saints Go Marching In,” “Shenandoah” and many more.
Clark is best known to Beef House audiences for popular appearances as Patsy Cline in "Always…Patsy Cline." She is joined on stage by Jayne Henrichs, Earl Kroll and Brian Zecher, all from the Iroquois County area. These vocalists have powerful solo voices, a beautiful harmonic blend and genuine chemistry with each other. The Beef House Band led by pianist Chrissy Sparks will also be featured. Band members include Chris Taylor (guitar), Aaron Bouslog (percussion) and Brian Klett (bass).
Reservations are on sale now by calling (217) 499-5355 or by visiting www.beefhouserolls.com. All seats are $52 per person and include dinner, salad, beverage, dessert, tax, show and those famous Beef House rolls. The Beef House is located near Covington, on Interstate 74 at Exit 4 (State Road 63).
