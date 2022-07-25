Gaurav “Gary” Kumar, 35, formerly of Bismarck, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of predatory criminal sexual assault on April 10.
Kumar must also register as a sex offender for life.
A news release from State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said the court heard evidence that Kumar met the victim’s mother and married her when the victim was 11. Almost immediately, according to the release, Kumar began grooming and then assaulting the victim repeatedly.
The victim kept the attacks a secret for five years due to Kumar’s coercion and threats of violence.
Eventually, the victim disclosed the attacks to a teacher, who contacted the Department of Child and Family Services along with the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department.
The Sheriff’s Department investigated, then charged and arrested Kumar in January of 2020.
At the sentencing hearing Monday, the victim detailed for Circuit Judge Charles C. Hall the effects the abuse has had on her physical and emotional state.
In the release, Lacy said she appreciated the victim’s courage in this case and her willingness to remain steadfast for more than two years to obtain justice.
Lacy also thanked the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, Survivor Resource Center and the Vermilion County State’s Attorney advocates, “…and noted that their combined efforts and cooperation helped ensure that a sex offender will properly spend a significant period of time behind bars.”
