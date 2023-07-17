BISMARCK – The Bismarck Lions Club will serve fish and sweet corn at Bismarck High School on Saturday, Aug. 5 from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. as part of their Annual Jonah Fish Fry.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children 5 and younger are free. Sponsor packs of 10 tickets are available for $85. Call 217-304-6167 or 217-759-7465 for tickets.
Funds donated will be put back into the community. Some of the ways the Bismarck Lions Club serves the area include through the Bismarck Lions Club Park, providing scholarships, and preschool vision screenings.
According to Bill Jaffe, Bismarck Lions Club immediate past president, money raised on Aug. 5 will allow Lions to meet pressing needs in our county such as preschool vision screenings, through the purchase of a plusoptix machine for use at the screenings.
Back again this year at the fish fry will be Michael Vice and his fishing boat with its wrap advocating for Scott’s Law.
In 2020, Vice was hit while sitting in his squad car on the interstate.
The boat brings two of his passions, fishing and law enforcement, together to spread awareness for Scott’s Law.
Also, the Bismarck Women’s Club will have raffle baskets. An inflatable will be available for the kids.
New this year at the fish fry, local organization, Bismarck Blessings, will be accepting donations toward their back-to-school drive. Bring school supplies and food donations. The Bismarck Blessings Facebook page has a link to an Amazon shopping list and more details.
The Bismarck Lions Club meets the first and third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.
Lions clubs are a group of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. Chartered in 1956, the Bismarck Lions Club is celebrating 67 years of service.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 48,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit the website at www.lionsclubs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.