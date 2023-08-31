DANVILLE — Approaching a year since its temporary closure, the Family Birthing Center at OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center is almost ready to serve expectant mothers again.
Ned Hill, president of OSF Sacred Heart, said final preparations are being made.
“We’re still working on it,” Hill said of the reopening. “We have a couple final touches left to do and so we’re going here shortly, but not determined what date yet.”
The expected reopening is Friday, or by Sept. 6.
Hill said they are still working on making sure they have everything covered from the doctor to nurse practitioner, provider standpoints.
He said they’ve got things in place, but have a few t’s left to cross and i’s left to dot.
“When we know, they’ll know” Hill said about informing the public. “It will be before the (Sept.) 6th.”
There are no cesarean sections or deliveries scheduled yet.
OSF officials are excited to reopen the center.
“We’re super excited about it. There’s no doubt, never has been, nor is the future of, this community needs (obstetric) services. There’s lots of babies being born in the Danville, Vermilion County market. So, we’re very excited to have this service back up and going. It’s been a long time...,” Hill said.
He said obstetrics is a challenging service line to be in.
“We’re just happy it all came together to reopen the services here in Danville,” Hill said.
There will be a least four providers delivering babies again at the hospital.
“It will grow with the volume,” Hill said.
Before the hospital stopped birthing center operations last fall due to lack of staffing, it was seeing 400-450 births a year.
“We expect that to increase to 600, 700, 800 per year because those births are already happening, just not happening right now in Vermilion County,” Hill said.
“So, if we get to that number, it’ll be more than four,” he added about five, six or seven OB-GYNs (obstetrician-gynecologists) to handle the volume. “The volume is already here. It’s just a matter of do we have the capacities, the providers, the staff, the services to keep them, and now we do.”
OSF employees, community leaders and others gathered for a blessing and rededication of the birthing center on Wednesday.
“Our team is eager to resume a needed resource in the Vermilion County area,” Hill said. “We are committed to providing exceptional care and are so appreciative of the community’s patience as we worked hard to get the birthing center up and running again.”
Labor and delivery services at OSF Sacred Heart will resume in September. OSF is partnering with Carle and South Carolina-based Ob Hospitalist Group to bring dedicated obstetrics providers to OSF Sacred Heart, in addition to OSF mission partners staffing the unit. Patients also will notice cosmetic upgrades in the birthing center.
“It’s fulfilling to see all the pieces fall into place,” Hill said. “We are excited to reestablish our partnership with Carle to bring obstetrical services back to this wonderful community. Health care can be complicated. So, when health systems collaborate, it means a better experience for the entire community.”
Outpatient prenatal care, post-partum care, general women’s health and pediatric services have continued at OSF Sacred Heart and OSF Medical Group in Danville.
In addition, more digital tools now will be used in Danville to supplement in-person care. OSF will offer a hybrid model of in-person visits and digital tools for women who prefer to take advantage of some virtual offerings, whether to help busy patients with scheduling conflicts or transportation concerns. For example, OSF could offer a virtual visit for every other visit throughout a healthy pregnancy. OSF lactation experts also offer virtual lactation assistance to any woman, regardless of geographic location.
The birthing center closure that started in October 2022, due to the lack of obstetric providers in the area, affected about 30 expectant local mothers a month, according to OSF officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.