Health officials report that a bird collected in Danville on Sept. 7 has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
This is the first bird that has tested positive in Vermilion County this year.
The Vermilion County Health Department is allowed to submit up to seven birds this year to the University of Illinois’ Veterinary School laboratory to be tested for the virus. So far this year, four birds have been submitted for testing.
Please call (217) 431-2662, ext. 5 to report a bird that appears to have died of natural causes and appears to have been dead for less than 48 hours. VCHD can accept birds through Oct. 15.
VCHD reported its first batch of mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile Virus last week.
Symptoms of West Nile Virus can include a fever, body aches, joint pains, headaches, vomiting, diarrhea, or a rash, and can last up to several weeks. The Center for Disease Control says that only 1 in 5 people infected with the virus develop symptoms, and less than 1 percent of them develop severe or fatal neurological illness.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports that as of Sept. 8, there have been two human cases of West Nile Virus in Illinois. IDPH is also reporting one death with West Nile Virus listed as a contributing factor. 14.3% of the total 13,436 mosquito collections tested have been found to be positive for the virus. Of the 148 birds tested to date 11 have been found to be positive for the virus. So far, 35 of the 102 counties in Illinois have reported West Nile Virus positive mosquito batches or birds.
Taking simple precautions can help people avoid mosquito bites, regardless of the type of mosquito or the diseases they carry. Precautions that the Illinois Department of Public Health recommends include the practice of the three “R”s — reduce, repel, report.
• Reducing exposure can be done by avoiding being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially between dusk and dawn. Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut, especially at night. Eliminate all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires and any other receptacles.
• Repelling exposure can be done when outdoors by wearing shoes and socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, and applying insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535, according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.
• In communities where there are organized mosquito control programs, contact your municipal government to report areas of stagnant water in roadside ditches, flooded yards and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes.
