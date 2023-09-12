DANVILLE — Politicians can have time to kill at the various events they attend.
Former state Sen. Judy Myers of Danville said when she and former state Rep. Bill Black would attend parades together, they would have bubble gum chewing contests with some of the gum they were throwing out to parade crowds, to pass the time.
“You have to keep busy,” Myers said about the times waiting at events.
“He was funny. He was a lot of fun and that kept things light,” she said.
But she said that’s not to say that he also wouldn’t get down to business when needed.
Myers and others remember the funny times and also more serious times Black showed up for Danville and Vermilion County and worked for the people.
Black, a former educator, city, county and state official, died Saturday at the age of 81.
Myers, who served in the Illinois Senate from 1997 to 2003, said Black, who served from 1986 until 2010 in the House, was a wonderful state representative for this area.
“We were friends,” she said. “It’s a loss.”
She said they used to travel all over the state together while serving in Springfield.
She said their families were friends too, with their political careers tying their families together.
“He was helpful when I started out in politics,” Myers said.
They worked on many policies and bills together, with him in the House and her in the Senate.
“We would contact one another,” she said, adding that they would work on issues for the Danville community.
She said it was nice to have Black there since he was more experienced and knowledgeable.
She said Black was looked up to by a lot of people.
Black was known in the whole district and beyond the district’s border in Illinois, Myers said.
“He was a leader in the legislature and much respected,” she added.
Former state Rep. Chad Hays who succeeded Black in the 104th district seat from 2010 to 2018 said, “Bill was a legend in Springfield. He had served a quarter-century.”
Black was floor leader of the Republicans and was well suited for that position, Hays said.
“His debate style was a well read one on the issues and on the bills of the day,” Hays added.
Black was in the House majority only two of his 25 years, Hays said.
Hays too said Black could be funny at times and very pointed in his commentary.
“Bill was an interesting public servant,” Hays said, adding that Black could be very partisan, and he also had the best interest of his constituents and Vermilion County at heart.
He said Black knew all the angles, questions and answers that would occur in debates.
“He gave good advice. He understood the process thoroughly,” Hays said.
Hays said he would talk to Black frequently in and out of office, through the years and after they served, including when Black was ill.
He said they’d talk a great deal about the district and Vermilion County, policies and general issues.
There are many things that Black can be remembered for, Hays said.
“I think the overriding thing is, he was a ferocious advocate on behalf of his district. He wore it on his sleeve as a badge of honor...,” Hays said.
“He led a life of public service. He did it full tilt. There was no halfway with Bill Black. He was a man of his word,” Hays added.
He said the state process misses people like Bill Black.
There are times to be partisan and get the people’s work done, Hays said.
Others also said Black was a leader many looked up to.
Vermilion County Auditor and Republican Party Chairwoman Erika Ramsey said, “Bill was dedicated to our community and served in many capacities throughout his life. He was a respected leader known for his high-spirited playfulness and lively personality that he brought to the room. Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”
David S. Palmer Arena General Manager Teri Gaffney said, “Bill Black had served as a member of the David S. Palmer Arena Board of Directors since 2012. He provided invaluable guidance to the arena over the years and became an advocate for the employees of the arena. He provided great insight into the activities and growth of the arena. Mr. Black was always passionate about providing a safe community center environment.”
Danville Area Convention & Visitors’ Bureau Executive Director Jeanie Cooke said, “Bill Black was the quintessential public servant whose love for this community and the people he served guided his life. If he could help, no problem was too big or too small. The impact he made on the citizens of Danville/Vermilion County, his entire district, and the state of Illinois will not be forgotten.”
State Sen. Chapin Rose (R-Mahomet) released a statement following the passing of Black: “Bill was one of a kind. As much as he will be remembered for his fierce and fiery speeches as a staunch defender of the people of East Central Illinois, his wit and sense of humor were unparalleled. He also deserves much credit and respect for his support of quality education. He was a huge advocate for the community college system here in Illinois, and even served in later years as trustee at his beloved Danville Area Community College. He truly understood and believed in the power of a quality education to transform lives.”
“I was lucky enough to serve in the House of Representatives with Bill for several years. As a young legislator at the time, Bill was someone I looked up to,” Rose said. “I extend my sincerest sympathies to Sharon and the rest of the family. There will never be another like him.”
A Danville native, Black was a retired educator and longtime state legislator. He graduated from Danville High School in 1959, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1963 from William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., and a master’s degree in 1968 from the University of Illinois, and completed some post-graduate work.
Black’s political experience included being elected to the Vermilion County Board in 1976. During his time on the county board, Black served as chairman from 1981-1987.
Black entered the state political arena as a former Vermilion County Board chairman and Danville Area Community College acting dean in 1986 and served through 2010. He served as an assistant minority leader, deputy Republican leader and Republican floor leader from 1990-2010. Until earlier in 2010, he stood as the longest serving member of the Illinois House Republican leadership team.
Black called the workload surprising after he took over the last part of Harry “Babe” Woodyard’s term in the House 105th District in February 1986. A member of the Vermilion County Board at the time, Black was appointed to the seat after Woodyard took over the Senate seat in the 53rd District. Black won the seat outright in the November elections later that year.
Black served as Republican floor leader starting in 1991 and at one point received a button with the phrase “I yell because I care” — a statement to his debating theatrics and sometimes fiery speeches in the House.
The former county board chairman couldn’t escape politics, announcing late in 2010 that he would run in the Danville city elections as a candidate to represent Ward 7 as an alderman. He had considered running for mayor.
Black was elected as a City of Danville alderman from 2011 until 2014, when he resigned to fill a vacant seat on the Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees.
