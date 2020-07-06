DANVILLE — Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said Monday that a motor vehicle accident involving a pedalcyclist Thursday evening claimed the life of a 63-year-old Danville man.

The victim has been identified as Monte E. Jones.

The accident occurred on East Main Street at California Street at approximately 6:17 p.m.

An autopsy was performed July 4. The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s office continue to investigate.

