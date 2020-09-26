Good Saturday, everyone! We are supporting 19 programs through 15 agencies with our 2020/2021 United Way Campaign. You can contribute by texting WIN2020 to 313131 to help us make our goal of $500,000. Your contribution will help support programs like the mentoring program at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois.
Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) started in 1904, when a young New York City court clerk named Ernest Coulter was seeing more and more boys come through his courtroom. He recognized that caring adults could help many of these kids stay out of trouble, and he set out to find volunteers. That marked the beginning of the Big Brothers movement.
At the same time, the members of a group called Ladies of Charity were befriending girls who had come through the New York Children’s Court. That group would later become Catholic Big Sisters.
Both groups continued to work independently until 1977, when the two joined forces and became Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. BBBS currently operates in all fifty states and in twelve countries around the world.
In our area the mentoring program, supported by United Way of Danville Area, serves children between the ages of 5-18, and most have risk factors including growing up in a single-parent home, living in poverty and struggling with academic issues. Mentoring relationships develop positive attributes and the survival assets that are critical in assisting children to grow into successful adults. Through One-To-One mentoring relationships, they are helping the children in their program achieve socio-emotional growth and character development, the avoidance of risky behaviors, the avoidance of the juvenile justice system, and educational success and graduation from high school.
Many of the relationships between Bigs (an adult) and Littles (the youth) are part of the Community-Based Mentoring program. Community-Based mentoring relationships involve one-on-one outings and activities, doing things the Big and Little enjoy together like, hiking, going to museums, listening to music, or just hanging out and talking. Some Bigs meet their Littles on the weekend and others get together on weekday evenings.
There is also the School-Based Mentoring program, which takes place at the school but is not limited to the classroom. Of course, the Littles do talk with their Bigs about class, do homework, or read together but it is perfectly fine to shoot hoops in the gym or play on the playground. At the end of the day, it is really all about starting a friendship, providing guidance, and inspiring them to reach their potential.
You can join a local Big and Little on an outing by watching their video on YouTube at United Way of Danville Area or follow this link, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4DWnfOi560ZuVjMYJpnDig/videos
