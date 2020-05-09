DANVILLE – State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) encourages Vermilion County residents to fill out the 2020 Census, protecting their representation in government and share of federal funding.
“The census is currently underway and is easy to complete with the new online questionnaire option. For a family of four, I was able to fill it out in a matter of minutes using a smartphone,” Bennett said. “Responding to the census is critically important because it determines funding for things like roads, hospitals, fire departments, and schools in Vermilion County.”
In 2010, Vermilion County had a final response rate of 70.2 percent. So far this year, Vermilion’s response rate is down, currently only at 58.2 percent. More than half of the county’s residents’ responses have been submitted online.
“The census can be completed from the comfort of your own home and you can make your voice heard by participating,” Bennett said. “Now more than ever, it is vital that we ensure everyone is counted.”
Although online is the quickest way to fill out the questionnaire, there are three ways you can respond: online, by phone or by mail. Bennett also pointed out that higher self-response rates mean fewer individuals are likely to receive visits from census surveyors to be counted in-person. This year, census surveyors are putting the health of themselves and their families at risk from COVID-19.
If you haven’t filled out your census questionnaire yet, you can visit 2020census.gov, where you can find the online questionnaire and additional information about the census. To see local responses rates across Illinois and the entire nation, visit www.censushardtocountmaps2020.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.