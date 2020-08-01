DANVILLE — Visitors to the Danville Family YMCA will see a new addition outdoors — a bench honoring former YMCA Director John Alexander.
The bench was dedicated recently by the Danville Sunrise Rotary in honor of the longtime director, club member and Vermilion County community member who was active in many organizations, including the Vermilion County Board.
Joining the 20 Sunrise Rotarians were the Rotary 6490 District Governor Mike Step, Past District Governor Julie Dobski, YMCA CEO Linus VanderWyst, current Sunrise Rotary President Doug Ireland, Alexander and his local family.
For more than a decade, Alexander worked in various positions for the YMCA, regionally and locally, including serving as executive director of the Danville YMCA from 2001 to 2014, and seeing it through many transitions.
He joined Danville Sunrise Rotary in 1992, three years after it was chartered, and began dedicating his efforts and time to its many fundraisers and projects. He was the only member to serve two consecutive terms as president, and made the club’s rose sale successful year after year as he sold hundreds of dozens of flowers.
Alexander left the Family YMCA in 2013 to take a job with Y-USA as resource director serving small to midsize YMCAs in central and southern Illinois.
In 2019, Alexander took a new position as executive director of a Family YMCA in Owensboro, Ky.
