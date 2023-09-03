Shelly and Randy Cessna are the co-owners of Sweet Repeats and Farmhouse Chic Antiques, two boutiques that feature painted furniture, home décor and antiques. Sweet Repeats is credited with being one of the first of home décor boutiques that jumpstarted the retail energy in Downtown Danville.
The couple raised four active children and were always involved in their extra-curricular activities. When they found themselves as empty nesters, Shelly began looking for an artistic outlet. She began painting furniture and fell in love with Annie Sloan Chalk Paint. Shelly rented a booth with the first owners of Sweet Repeats in Downtown Danville as the Farmhouse Chic Antiques booth. In her first month, she sold a buffet—and she became hooked! Randy enjoys the hunt for unique pieces at markets negotiating great deals. Shelly is the design expert that breathes new life into their pieces.
Shelly and the previous owner of Sweet Repeats partnered to register the boutique as an Annie Sloan Chalk Paint stockist. It is the leading paint preferred by furniture painters and becoming a stockist is an exclusive designation with only one retailer allowed for every 100,000 residents! This designation makes Sweet Repeats a destination for furniture flippers and shoppers across our region! Shortly after they earned this designation, the Cessna’s were approached about purchasing Sweet Repeats.
Today, Shelly and Randy feel at home in Downtown. In fact, they have invested in a second downtown location for Farmhouse Chic Antiques location on North Vermilion Street offering an alternative style with a more vintage vibe than the décor offered at Sweet Repeats.
When asked if they had to do it again, would they choose Downtown Danville- Shelly exclaimed, “Absolutely! Downtown has become a home for our businesses and a place where we have been able to build community with other owners.” The Cessnas are proud that Sweet Repeats can serve as an incubator for retailers testing the waters of having a storefront. They are credited as being mentors to other small businesses moving into Downtown.
Shelly says the customer interaction is what she loves the most.
“It is most rewarding when someone comes into the shop with a photo of their space, and they ask for help in designing it. I just love helping someone curate pieces that fit perfectly into their homes,” she said. “Just today, I had a customer message me after shopping at our Fall Open House last weekend. She had displayed her new fall décor she purchased with us and our neighbors at (SarahLee’s Healing Mountain Crystals).”
You will find passion for business and community Behind the Storefront at Sweet Repeats in Downtown Danville!
