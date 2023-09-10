Ken Gentrup is the owner of Glory Daze, an antique and collectables store in Downtown Danville.
Glory Daze features coins, sports memorabilia, advertising items, records, antiques, furniture and oddities.
When Ken retired from the Shirring Department at Tee Pak after 38 years, he knew what he wanted to do with his time next. Ken always enjoyed auctions, antiques and collectables and he knew a natural progression was to get into antiques and collectables. Ken has a strategy for organizing the estates he purchases; he either fills his store shelves, organizes an auction, or donates to Veteran Affairs of Indianapolis where his daughter works as a social worker.
Ken’s first adventure into the antique world was at his shop called 818 Antiques where he first shared his collection and began to build his business. In 2011, after two years of building his clientele, he came across the opportunity to purchase 142 N. Vermilion St., where Glory Daze remains today. Ken has expanded his business by first purchasing the building south of his original structure and then later purchasing the two buildings north of Glory Daze. He is now a proud owner of four properties in Downtown Danville.
When asked why he chose downtown, Ken said, “I’ve always believed that downtown would come back. I thought that if the Fischer Theater was ever restored, it would be the catalyst to downtown revitalization. I feel lucky that I purchased in downtown when I did. I see that growth happening.”
Ken has a long history of using his small business know-how to give back to the community. In addition to donating items to homeless veterans, Ken served many years on the Downtown Danville Inc. board and has been an influential voice in economic development across the city. He’s been involved in downtown development, riverfront development and the casino development. Ken is generous with his small business knowledge and is credited in the downtown community as being a sounding board for new businesses that move into the downtown community.
“Being part of the downtown community is a huge benefit. I’m always excited when a new business comes to downtown,” Ken said. “I don’t see it as competition—I see it as more variety and another reason for people to spend time in downtown.
“We pride ourselves on getting to know our customers and taking good care of them. When there are others in the downtown that do the same, it’s building a strong economy in downtown.”
You’ll find more than great pieces to invest in at Glory Daze, you’ll find Ken and his loyal team who pride themselves in investing in Downtown Danville!
Behind the Storefront is a glimpse into the heartbeat of Downtown Danville’s business community. Presented by Downtown Danville Inc., this series will unveil the stories of our local entrepreneurs who are investing in the community of Downtown Danville. With each story we aim to forge a stronger bond between our residents and the spirited individuals who shape the economic landscape of our city center.
